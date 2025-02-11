Man Arrested in Atlantic City, NJ, with Gun Following Road Rage

The Atlantic City, New Jersey Police Department has arrested a man with a handgun, following a road rage incident.

The Atlantic City Police Department has released the following details about this incident as follows:

“On February 10, 2025, at 11:46 AM, patrol officers responded to the first block of north Arkansas Avenue in reference to occupants of a vehicle reporting another driver threatened to shoot them and a handgun was observed. Officer Heriberto Barrios-Gomez confirmed the information with the occupants. The threats came after they refused to allow the man to merge while driving” said the Atlantic City Police Department.

Atlantic City Police Officer Barrios-Gomez conducted some outstanding and pro-active police work by reviewing surveillance footage from a nearby convenience store.

Officer Barrios-Gomez was then able to obtain the license plate number from the suspect’s automobile, which led to a break in the case.

Because of this effort by Barrios-Gomez, Atlantic City Police Officer Matthew Schmidt was able to locate the automobile in the 3800 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Joel Suero was identified as the driver, who had a handgun and eight Ecstasy pills in his possession.

ARRESTED :

Jose Suero, 40 years old, from Atlantic City, New Jersey.

CHARGES :

Unlawlful possession of a weapon.

possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

possession of hollow-point ammunition.

terroristic threats.

possession of a controlled dangerous subject (CDS).

The Atlantic City Police Department is asking anyone with information about this or any incident to:

”Contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 609-347-5766 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.”

SOURCE: Atlantic City Police Department.

See below, a photo gallery of great food items that are available in the Atlantic City area.

Bon appétit.

Best Meal Served At Great Atlantic City, N.J. Area Restaurants Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley