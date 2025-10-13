First Look at Major Beach Erosion in Ocean City, NJ
Storm Damage in South Jersey
The weekend coastal storm that flooded just about every South Jersey shore town gave the region's beaches quite a beating, too.
Coastal Storm Slams the Jersey Shore
While many people were sharing pictures and videos of flooding on social media on Sunday, others in the Garden State were asking, "What storm?"
True, those away from the coast didn't have much to worry about this time, but it was a completely different story for folks on and near the barrier islands.
Peak NJ Wind Gusts (10/12/25)
- Island Beach State Park - 62 MPH at 7:59 PM
- Surf City - 60 MPH at 10:01 PM
- Sea Isle City - 59 MPH at 9:30 AM
- Little Egg Harbor - 57 MPH
- Atlantic City (Farley State Marina) - 56 MPH at 8:05 PM
- Harvey Cedars - 55 MPH
- Tuckerton - 54 MPH at 7:50 PM
- Brigantine - 52 MPH at 8:26 PM
- Ocean City - 51 MPH at 9:07 AM
- Stone Harbor - 42 MPH at 11:30 AM
Ocean City Feels the Impact
We took a trip to Ocean City late Sunday afternoon to see what the beaches and dunes looked like and Mother Nature's fury was clearly evident, even for an "average" coastal storm.
We can't imagine the amount of work that will be required to restore these dunes over the next several months.
Major Beach Erosion in Ocean City, NJ, from October 12, 2025's Coastal Storm
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman
Should people be charged more to put up a tent or canopy on a NJ beach?
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman
From the Shore to the Mountains, 22 Stunning Pictures of New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman