Storm Damage in South Jersey

The weekend coastal storm that flooded just about every South Jersey shore town gave the region's beaches quite a beating, too.

Coastal Storm Slams the Jersey Shore

While many people were sharing pictures and videos of flooding on social media on Sunday, others in the Garden State were asking, "What storm?"

True, those away from the coast didn't have much to worry about this time, but it was a completely different story for folks on and near the barrier islands.

Streets flooded in Ocean City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Chris Coleman loading...

Peak NJ Wind Gusts (10/12/25)

Island Beach State Park - 62 MPH at 7:59 PM

Surf City - 60 MPH at 10:01 PM

Sea Isle City - 59 MPH at 9:30 AM

Little Egg Harbor - 57 MPH

Atlantic City (Farley State Marina) - 56 MPH at 8:05 PM

Harvey Cedars - 55 MPH

Tuckerton - 54 MPH at 7:50 PM

Brigantine - 52 MPH at 8:26 PM

Ocean City - 51 MPH at 9:07 AM

Stone Harbor - 42 MPH at 11:30 AM

The Lobster flags were straight out Sunday afternoon in Ocean City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman The Lobster flags were straight out Sunday afternoon in Ocean City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Ocean City Feels the Impact

We took a trip to Ocean City late Sunday afternoon to see what the beaches and dunes looked like and Mother Nature's fury was clearly evident, even for an "average" coastal storm.

We can't imagine the amount of work that will be required to restore these dunes over the next several months.

