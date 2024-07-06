Maître d’ From ‘Ram’s Head’ at Great Atlantic City area Restaurant

A highly regarded former Maître d' during the glory days of The Ram’s Head Inn is now the general manager at LaBarca Oyster Crudo & Craft Cocktail Bar.

It's one of multiple Bistro di Marino locations.

Will Arabea is a real professional, who has built a great reputation over the years for “mystery shopping” … which he does before he gets involved with any restaurant.

We have been advised that Arabea has had direct involvement with Tony’s Baltimore Grill and other well respected restaurants.

We have still not dined at LaBarca, but, we intend to address this soon.

LaBarca is located on the water, in the Longport area and has what we have called a “Billion Dollar View,” (see directly below):

James Marino photo. James Marino photo. loading...

About the summer, 2024 summer season, James Marino told us:

The food at LaBarca is on a completely new level for season 2024! Arguably the best in the area! - said Marino.

The presentation and plating at LaBarca is top flight, gourmet quality all the way.

In these James Marino photos, we can provide you with a representative sampling of various meal selections:

attachment-IMG_7071 loading...

attachment-IMG_7081 loading...

attachment-IMG_7080 loading...

attachment-IMG_7075 loading...

attachment-IMG_7079 loading...

attachment-IMG_7076 loading...

attachment-IMG_7082 loading...

attachment-IMG_7083 loading...

attachment-IMG_7084 loading...

attachment-IMG_7073 loading...

There is also a great wedding season at LaBarca, which takes full advantage of the priceless view.

LaBarca is by far the perfect place to get married with stunning views of the ocean and beautiful Yachts. When you have an event at LaBarca you just feel important and wealthy... the views make you feel that way of the ocean and all the exquisite yachts right out the window for your view at your event, said Marino.

If you're looking for a room with a view, along with great food and an overall wonderful ambiance, LaBarca is a great and unique restaurant.

Directly below, we have wonderful photo galleries featuring listener and reader cell phone photos of their favorite food items, along with great Atlantic City area restaurants.

Bon appétit.

Atlantic City Area Readers Submit Cell Photos Of Favorite Meals Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley

Best Meal Served At Great Atlantic City, N.J. Area Restaurants Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley