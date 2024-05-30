Loved Philadelphia Television Anchors Who Have Left The Scene

It’s easy to take for granted and feel like our favorite television personalities will be on-air with us forever.

However, just like in the rough and tumble game of life … it doesn’t work that way.

Take Jim Gardner, who spent more than 46 years on 6ABC Action News.

When Gardner anchored his final newscast on December 21, 2022, It was the end of a legendary era.

Gardner was as talented as any network news anchor in American history.

Gardner was polished, professional and likable. He had it all and he has been really missed.

Jim Gardner photo via Facebook.

The recent departure of another 6ABC Action News broadcaster has been met with a deluge of viewer comments.

I’m referring to sports anchor Jamie Apody. Reilly you see such universal and voluminous public outcry and support.

Last month, PHL17 said goodbye to two members of their family, anchor Amanda VanAllen, and reporter, Alex Butler.

At the time of their departure, PHL17 said, “We thank both of you for your professionalism, dedication, and everything you've done for us throughout your time at PHL17. Saying goodbye is never easy, but we thank you for everything and we already miss you!”

It was a classy send-off in a business that can be very cruel at times.

Last October, NBC 10 reporter Cydney Long took to her Facebook Page to share the news that Friday, October 29th, was her final day at WCAU-TV.

Jim Rosenfield Photo via Facebook.

Jim Rosenfield Left NBC 10 in late December, 2022 after 9 years as co-anchor of the 6:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. newscasts.

It was also the end of an era when the popular Monica Malpass sighed-off in May 22, 2019 after 31 years with 6ABC Action News.

It leaves me to wonder, how rare will he to witness greats like Gardner serve for more than 46 years with one station?

Things appear to be going in a different direction, with personalities moving around more and serving shorter stints.

If this is the case … I think it’s a big mistake … because viewers and listeners are very loyal to personalities that they grow to care about.

And, the feeling is quite mutual.

Let’s conclude with THE G.O.A.T., Jim Gardner … who said it best at the time of his retirement, when he shared deep from within his heart:

What I need you to know is how much I'm going to miss you," Jim said to our Action News viewers as he concluded his final broadcast. We have long had an unstated agreement, you and I. I like to say that we formed a covenant years ago. We give you respect, and our commitment to reporting in a no-nonsense way, those things that are important to you and making sure that what we tell you is accurate and fair. But we also promise to share in your joys and your sadnesses, your triumphs and your losses, because they are ours too. We are all members of the same community - and we have the same very high stakes in its well being - and in return for all of this you gave us just one thing: your trust. Maintaining that trust became the most important motivator for me coming to work every day and doing the absolute best job that we could... that I could, said Gardner.

Thanks for taking this walk down memory lane with us.

