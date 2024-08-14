Longtime 6ABC/Philadelphia meteorologist announces he’s leaving the station

Following a recent tease on Facebook, a longtime meteorologist at Channel 6 in Philadelphia has announced he is leaving the station and moving down south.

And as we opined yesterday, we had the chances of that actually happening at "incredibly low to almost zero," after all, very few people actually ever leave 6ABC, so this must have been an excellent opportunity.

If you've missed how this has all played out over the past 48 hours or so, let's recap.

WPVI weather guy teases 'huge' career announcement

On Wednesday, longtime 6ABC meteorologist Chris Sowers took to Facebook and posted the following very simple message:

I have huge career news coming! I’ll be making an announcement soon.

And, as expected, social media went nuts. In under 24 hours, over 1,600 comments were posted, many wondering exactly what one of the top meteorologists in the city was up to.

Turns out, he's leaving Philadelphia and moving to Florida.

Meteorologist Chris Sowers is leaving 6ABC/Philadelphia

Sowers posted this update Friday morning on his Facebook page:

My family and I have come to the extremely difficult decision to move on from WPVI 6abc. A huge opportunity has presented itself and I will be joining the talented WPTV weather team in West Palm Beach, Florida in October. This is an opportunity for me to finally move off of weekends. I'm excited to work in one of the busiest weather markets in the entire country! You have no idea how difficult of a decision this was for me. Every single one of you have become like family to me over the past 13 plus years that I've been on the air here and I appreciate all your love and support. The dungeon segments, the constant updating on social media (even on days off), I hope you can truly see how much you all mean to me, and I hope you will all continue to follow me on my journey. I will be posting more over the next few weeks.

WPTV is the NBC affiliate in West Palm Beach, FL. And we couldn't help but notice that their studios are surrounded by palm trees, something WPVI doesn't exactly have on City Line Avenue.

WPTV Studios in West Palm Beach FL - Photo: Google Maps

And if you're wondering what his "dungeon segments" were, that's when he would go live on Facebook from his basement to provide is own in-depth weather updates.

Once he broke the news, his Facebook post received well over 1,000 comments in just a matter of minutes.

Sowers did not announce exactly when his final weather segment on Channel 6 will be, but we hope the station will allow him to have a proper send-off.