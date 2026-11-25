Longport, N.J. — Two Ventnor residents are charged after a string of car burglaries and thefts in Longport, and police say they recovered stolen property during a search warrant.

Longport police received 15 reports of motor vehicle burglaries and thefts between Saturday, November 7th, and Tuesday, November 17th.

Police say they identified two suspects, Francesca Gangotena and Robert Eletto, both of Ventnor City. Both are charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft, conspiracy, and criminal attempt.

Both are currently lodged on separate warrants from Ventnor City, pending court proceedings.

Search Warrant

According to the Longport Police Department, this past Tuesday, its officers and the Atlantic County SWAT Team executed a search warrant at Gangotena's home in Ventnor.

Officers say they found numerous items believed to belong to Longport victims, along with other property believed to have been stolen from other towns in the downbeach area.

Police are working to identify the owners, return the property, and coordinate with neighboring departments.

Longport Police Chief Ray Burgan credited his officers' work and had a message for anyone thinking about committing a crime in town: "Let me be clear: if you come into Longport to commit a crime, we will find you, we will apprehend you, and we will pursue charges to the fullest extent of the law."

Keep Your Car Safe

Police are asking residents and visitors to:

Lock their vehicles

Take keys and key fobs out of the car

Keep valuables out of sight

Report suspicious activity right away

Longport Police Tip Line

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Public Information Officer Sgt. Quinton Wright at (609) 822-2141.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com