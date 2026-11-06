Corey Hipscher was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison

Investigators say he used an online relationship with the victim's mother to arrange a family visit to New Jersey

Hipscher also received 15 years of supervised release following his prison sentence

Newark, N.J. — A North Jersey man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison with an additional 15 years of supervised release for child pornography offenses.

55-year-old Corey Hipscher of Lodi, Bergen County, had pleaded guilty to receipt and possession of child pornography charges. He was sentenced earlier this week.

What Investigators Say Happened

From 2020 to August 2023, Hipscher communicated through a social media platform with a minor victim who was located outside the United States.

He encouraged that minor to send him images and videos of herself engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Hipscher also began an online romantic relationship with the minor's mother and used it to arrange for the minor and her family to visit him in New Jersey.

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During that visit, he sexually assaulted the minor and took sexually explicit photos of her and her sibling.

The FBI's Newark Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigated this case. It was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide DOJ initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for WPUR Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com.