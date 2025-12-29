Linwood, NJ, Police Sergeant: Suspended Since May, 2025, Update

A decorated Linwood, New Jersey Police Sergeant … who served America in Afghanistan, has been suspended from his position since May, 2025.

Why?

Almost no one seems to know.

Mainland PBA Has Written The Following Update

All, The Linwood Hearing scheduled for 9:30 AM this morning was postponed without notice to the PBA and rescheduled for 12/29 at 9:30 AM. Thank you to everyone that showed up today and please come out on the 29th. It is important for our members and the public to hear for themselves the ineptness and corruption in the Linwood PD and the Mayor of this city. If you come out for this hearing, the things you will hear will blow your mind! Again, Thank you to those that showed up this morning and please come out on the 29th if you can.

Linwood Police Department Wrote The Following About Police Officer Michael Fountas

On July 5, 2018, the Linwood Police Department wrote:

It is with great honor we announce that Officer Michael Fountas will be serving his Country overseas. Mike will be deployed for 1 year, and we are already eager to have him return safely. Much respect for this guy as well as all of the service men and women stateside and abroad.

Linwood City Council Has Been Apprised?

It appears that the Linwood City Council has been provided with a detailed history of the circumstances surrounding this employee suspension.

The details of the communication have not been released at this time.

There Is Much, Much More To This Story

it will become known to the public in the very near future.

This Is Sergeant Michael Fountas

SOURCE: Mainland PBA.

