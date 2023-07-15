A national supermarket chain continues to close some stores across the country and now one of their locations just outside of Philadelphia is shutting down for good.

Of course, supermarkets are no different than any other business. Just because everyone needs to eat, that doesn't mean you are guaranteed to operate a successful business.

Lots of factors are obviously in play including real estate issues, competing stores, and more people shopping online, not to mention supply chain problems, finding employees, an increase in shoplifting, and, of course, inflation.

And with inflation continuing to be on everyone's mind, even a chain of stores that specializes in offering lower-cost food seems to be facing some problems.

Closing this weekend

The chain that we are talking about is Germany-based Lidl.

Within in the past week or so, Lidl announced they would be closing two stores in New Jersey -- one in Howell, Monmouth County, and the other on Mt. Holly Road in Burlington Township, Burlington County.

Now, we have learned that Lidl is shutting down their store in King of Prussia this Sunday after being open for only 18 months.

Officials with the chain said those locations were all "underperforming locations."

Not the only one

Other Lidl locations that are closing across the country are in the Charlottesville, VA; Greensboro, NC; and both North and South Carolina.

