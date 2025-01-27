Leave The Somers Point, NJ, Summer Concert Series Alone [Opinion]

When something isn’t broken, the smartest thing that local political leaders can do is to just leave it alone.

After 21 wildly successful years, for inexplicable reasons, the Somers Point, New Jersey City Council wants to open-up a competitive bidding process for the award-winning Somers Point Summer Beach Concert Series.

NOTE: The Somers Point summer concert series has taken place for 32 consecutive years.

Let me stipulate that I almost always support a competitive bidding process.

However, regarding the Somers Point Summer Concert Series, no one can do what Carmen and Nancy Marotta and their Somers Point Beach Concert Committee has done over the past more than 2 decades.

This is not like purchasing # 2 pencils and you’re simply looking for the lowest responsible bid.

The music business is unique and it’s rare for a small town like Somers Point to have world class caliber concert organization and booking talent geniuses like Carmen and Nancy Marotta at their disposal.

What the Somers Point City Council should do is type a proclamation and say a proper thank you to Carmen and Nancy Marotta … Thank you for the great job that you have done … year in and year out for decades … Thank you for being willing to do all of this hard work … Thank you for creating the number one summer beach concert destination in the United States of America … Thank you for creating so many memories for our beach concert attendees.

The Marotta’s and their committee have taken the Somers Point Beach Concert Series to new heights … when they won the 2023 # 1 outdoor summer concert series in America by USA Today 10Best Readers Choice Awards.

The music business runs deep within the veins of Carmen Marotta.

Just the music industry connections alone that Carmen possesses makes him impossible to replace.

Carmen is literally this era’s “Dick Clark” in Atlantic County.

The Somers Point City Council will review this so-called bidding process at their regular meeting on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

What an insult this is for The Marotta’s to have to justify their existence in this matter.

Carmen has regularly presented amazing regional stars, tribute bands - that likely no one else would be able to attract - the Tony Mart all stars, all of the international multi award-winning, and million record selling artists that they have delivered for decades.

Bids are due to the Somers Point City Council by February 4, 2025 and they may take action on or before February 13, 2025.

The biggest problem is that Carmen Marotta makes all of this look easy. It’s not. In fact, it’s very difficult to do what Carmen makes look effortless.

The Somers Point City Council obviously doesn’t know this, or, properly appreciates what they already have in Carmen and Nancy Marotta.

I rarely take a public stand like this, however, any Somers Point Council Member that takes adverse action against the Carmen and Nancy Marotta Committee … will lose my personal support going forward.

Below are Somers Point Summer Concert Series memories that my family has enjoyed over the years.

Harry Hurley photos. Harry Hurley photos. loading...

attachment-IMG_8151 loading...

attachment-CB18704C-7AA0-4F01-B5EF-995E0AF7B5FE loading...

attachment-IMG_3991 loading...

charliesbarrestauran charliesbarrestauran loading...

attachment-IMG_8152 loading...

attachment-IMG_8155 loading...

attachment-IMG_7554 loading...

attachment-IMG_2409 loading...

attachment-FullSizeRender loading...

attachment-IMG_2435 loading...

attachment-IMG_2426 loading...

attachment-IMG_2443 loading...

attachment-IMG_7102 loading...

attachment-IMG_7100 loading...

attachment-IMG_8163 loading...

attachment-IMG_8158 loading...

attachment-IMG_8156 loading...

attachment-IMG_8157 loading...