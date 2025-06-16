Kittens Given to People in Cumberland County, NJ, May Have Rabies
Authorities in South Jersey are alerting residents about a litter of kittens that need to be monitored for rabies.
The Cumberland County Health Department says the kittens in question are from the area of North Avenue near Main Street in Port Norris, Commercial Township.
A recent investigation has confirmed that one of the kittens tested positive for rabies. Other kittens from the same litter have already been given away to people in the community.
If you or someone you know has recently received a kitten from the North Avenue area, please get in touch with the Cumberland County Health Department at (856) 327-7602. Those kittens may need to be monitored for rabies symptoms.
Individuals and other pets that have been in contact with the sick kittens should be checked for potential rabies exposure.
Take Action Against Rabies
Officials say rabies can be deadly, but it is preventable if the public takes action:
- Keep pets vaccinated
- Avoid contact with wild or stray animals
- Report bites or scratches to your local health department
- Receive medical help right away if you think you've been exposed
12 Animals That Are Illegal to Own as Pets in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca
Animals gone wild in NJ: Turkeys, tigers, snakes, bears and more
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt