Authorities in South Jersey are alerting residents about a litter of kittens that need to be monitored for rabies.

The Cumberland County Health Department says the kittens in question are from the area of North Avenue near Main Street in Port Norris, Commercial Township.

A recent investigation has confirmed that one of the kittens tested positive for rabies. Other kittens from the same litter have already been given away to people in the community.

If you or someone you know has recently received a kitten from the North Avenue area, please get in touch with the Cumberland County Health Department at (856) 327-7602. Those kittens may need to be monitored for rabies symptoms.

Rabid Kittens near North Avenue & Main Street in Port Norris NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva Rabid Kittens near North Avenue & Main Street in Port Norris NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva loading...

Individuals and other pets that have been in contact with the sick kittens should be checked for potential rabies exposure.

Take Action Against Rabies

Officials say rabies can be deadly, but it is preventable if the public takes action:

Keep pets vaccinated

Avoid contact with wild or stray animals

Report bites or scratches to your local health department

Receive medical help right away if you think you've been exposed

