The search continues for a missing man from South Jersey who has not been seen in over 250 days.

Search Continues for Kevin Collins

State Police say that at about 4:00 on the afternoon of February 27th, 21-year-old Kevin Collins, Jr., left Inspira Medical Center on Route 45 in Mannington Township, Salem County.

The following morning at about 8:00, surveillance footage captured him walking naked in a wooded area near Griscom Drive, not too far from the hospital.

He has not been seen since.

Griscom Drive in Mannington Twp NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva Griscom Drive in Mannington Twp NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva loading...

Description

He is described as follows:

Black male

5' 5" tall

160 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Kevin Collins Jr from Bridgeton NJ reported missing - Photo: NJ State Police / Canva Kevin Collins Jr from Bridgeton NJ reported missing - Photo: NJ State Police / Canva loading...

1,500 People Active in Facebook Group

Shortly after his disappearance, a Facebook group was created to exchange information and to share any recent developments.

On May 27th, three months after Collins vanished, his mother posted an emotional message that read, in part,

Today marks three long months since my little guy, Kevin, went missing.



Three months of silence.



Three months of aching.



Three months since our world changed forever.



There is no way to explain the torture of waiting. No words to describe the pain of not knowing where he is. The silence is deafening. The not knowing is unbearable.



Every day we wake up hoping today will be the day we hear something. But as the days pass, that hope battles with fear.



How to Help Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NJSP Troop “A” Woodstown Station at (856) 769-0775 or the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at (609) 882-2000. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Missing in the Pine Barrens: What Happened to Danielle Lopez? Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis