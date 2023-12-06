Police in Philadelphia continue to search for a missing teenager who is known to frequent Atlantic City.

17-year-old Kent Johnson was reported missing by his mother.

She says he left their home on the 2000 block of South Hutchinson Street around 4 PM Tuesday, stating that he was heading to a library.

Police describe Johnson as follows:

5' 10" tall

140 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark blue school pants and he was carrying a black jacket.

The Philadelphia Police Department says he may be in the company of his girlfriend, whose name is currently unknown. They say he also likes to frequent Atlantic City.

Contact police

Anyone with information regarding Kent Johnson's whereabouts is urged to contact PPD South Detectives at (215) 686-3013 or call 9-1-1.