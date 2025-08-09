A Jersey City man was arrested on a child pornography charge

Investigators allegedly linked online activity to his home IP address

Authorities say disturbing content was found during a search.

Jersey City Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charge

A North Jersey man who allegedly participated in a "Baby Rapist" chat group has been arrested on a child porn charge.

39-year-old Matthew Ozol of Jersey City is facing one count of possession of child pornography. He made an initial court appearance in Newark federal court on Wednesday and was detained.

Disturbing Chat Group Participation

Federal authorities say law enforcement officers reviewed messages that were sent via an app from an account associated with an IP address that was registered in Ozol's name at his home.

That account allegedly participated in a chat group named "Baby Rapist," and sent multiple messages that talked about, among other things, a desire to rape babies, exchanging child porn, and videos containing child pornography.

Popular messaging apps on a cell phone - Photo by Adem AY on Unsplash Popular messaging apps on a cell phone - Photo by Adem AY on Unsplash loading...

Cops executed a search warrant at Ozol's home and they said they recovered over two dozen images and/or videos of child pornography depicting infants or toddlers.

Potential Penalties

The charge of possession of child pornography carries up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

NJ State Police: 10 of New Jersey's Most Wanted Fugitives Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis