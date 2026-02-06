This weekend, you will undoubtedly see a ton of memorable TV commercials during the Super Bowl, but one particular advertisement has a very unique connection to New Jersey.

That connection does not directly involve a person, although they are widely known across the region; it involves an adorable farm animal.

We all know that Budweiser beer and Clydesdale horses go hand-in-hand, and on Sunday during the big game, they will be airing a very patriotic commercial focused on America's 250th anniversary.

But that's not the one that has a direct connection to the Garden State.

Keep an eye out for the commercial for Garage Beer.

The Super Bowl Ad With a Very NJ Twist

If you haven't heard of Garage Beer, don't feel bad; I hadn't, either. But the whole point of airing a Super Bowl commercial is to stand out and this one definitely does.

This 30-second TV commercial features the Kelce Brothers (Jason, of course, is a living legend in and around Philadelphia for his time playing for the Eagles) poking a bit of fun at the traditional Budweiser ads.

You'll see in the commercial (below) that once a beer wagon being pulled by Clydesdales moves away, the Kelce Brothers are standing in front of a barn, and you'll see a pony.

The Kelce Brothers and a Pony from NJ appearing in a Garage Beer commercial during the Super Bowl - Photo: YouTube user Jamie Apody The Kelce Brothers and a Pony from NJ appearing in a Garage Beer commercial during the Super Bowl - Photo: YouTube user Jamie Apody loading...

That pony? He's from a Clydesdale farm right here in New Jersey.

The NJ Farm Behind the Super Bowl Star

Willow Grove Farm is located in Long Valley/Washington Township, Morris County, and it is home to well over a dozen Clydesdale horses. The 60-year-old, 120-acre farm is nestled in an absolutely beautiful part of the state, offering boarding, riding lessons, trail rides, and more.

Willow Grove Farm in Long Valley NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Willow Grove Farm in Long Valley NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

And let me say this: horseback riding is one thing. Horseback riding on a Clydesdale, which they offer to the public, is absolutely amazing. I've visited Willow Grove Farm numerous times over the years, and it's been an amazing experience each time.

Willow Grove Farm in Long Valley NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Willow Grove Farm in Long Valley NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Anyway, back to the commercial... Willow Grove Farm and all of its gentle giants are home to one other creature, Doug the pony, who is significantly smaller than a typical Clydesdale, but he's currently stealing the show.

Yes, I've Met Doug (and He's a Big Deal)

Now, I'm not one to brag, but I'll gladly share a picture of me with Doug from a few years ago. We go way back...

Me with Doug the Pony as seen in 2021 - Photo: Canva / Chris Coleman Me with Doug the Pony as seen in 2021 - Photo: Canva / Chris Coleman loading...

Take a look at the commercial and watch for Doug, New Jersey's most famous pony, making his debut...

Every New England Patriots Super Bowl Appearance Ranked As the Patriots get ready for the team’s 12th trip to the Big Game, let’s take a look back and rank every game they have previously played. Gallery Credit: Chris Sedenka

Seahawks Touchdown for Super Bowl 60 Gallery Credit: Aj Brewster

Chris Coleman, a South Jersey native, is the brand manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and afternoon on-air personality on WPUR Cat Country 107.3 in Atlantic City, NJ. He joined the station in February 1998 and covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey for Townsquare Media. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com