Christmas Movie Stars, Like Jane Seymour Are Coming to New Jersey
Some of your favorite Christmas movie stars are coming to New Jersey from December 12-14, 2025 at the New Jersey Expo Center, in Edison, New Jersey.
One Of The Biggest Names Is The Ageless Jane Seymour
From “Bond Girl,” to “Somewhere In Time.”
Jane Seymour has seen and done it all. From drama to slightly raunchy comedy.
Christmas Con 2025
This special event is being produced by 4E That’s Entertainment.
When: December 12, 13 & 14, 2025
Where: New Jersey Expo Center, in Edison, New Jersey.
Who: Here is a partial list of famous Christmas movie stars who will be appearing:
- Jane Seymour
- Rachel Leigh Cook
- Dermott Mulroney
- Cameron Mathison
- Chad Michael Murray
- Andrew Walker
- Tyler Hynes
- B.J. Britt
- Crystal Lowe
- Paul Campbell
- Heather Hemmens
- Brant Daughtery
- Antonio Cupo
- Marcus Rosner
- Brennan Elliott
- Brendan Penny
Christmas Movies Are The Hallmark Channel’s Biggest Ratings Of The Year
It’s an extended Christmas television season each and every year for The Hallmark Channel.
It directly speaks to how important the Christmas season is to the American people.
Many binge watch Christmas movies for weeks in the run-up to Christmas.
I Interviewed Jane Seymour On-Air, On March 18, 2016.
It was everything that I thought the experience would be.
Jane was elegant, polite and very engaging.
We talked about “Somewhere In Time,” Christopher Reeve and so much more.
About Jane Seymour — Did You Know?
That Jane Seymour’s real name is:
Joyce Penelope Wilhelmina Frankenberg.
It’s been long reported that Seymour’s agent recommended the name change because her real name was too long and difficult to remember.
A historical footnote: The name “Jane Seymour” is also the name of Henry VIII's third wife.
Jane Seymour Fun Fact
Seymour told The Daily Mail in May, 2025, that she follows a specific diet that has kept her looking youthful and wearing a size 4 … the same size that she wore in high school.
Jane Seymour is now 74 years old.
Don Hurley Met Jane Seymour & Wrote A Definitive Article About Her
Don spent quality time, in February, 2010, interviewing Jane Seymour (at the Seaview Hotel, in Galloway Township, New Jersey) for an elaborate article about Seymour.
