Christmas Movie Stars, Like Jane Seymour Are Coming to New Jersey

Some of your favorite Christmas movie stars are coming to New Jersey from December 12-14, 2025 at the New Jersey Expo Center, in Edison, New Jersey.

One Of The Biggest Names Is The Ageless Jane Seymour

From “Bond Girl,” to “Somewhere In Time.”

Jane Seymour has seen and done it all. From drama to slightly raunchy comedy.

Christmas Con 2025

This special event is being produced by 4E That’s Entertainment.

When: December 12, 13 & 14, 2025

Where: New Jersey Expo Center, in Edison, New Jersey.

Who: Here is a partial list of famous Christmas movie stars who will be appearing:

Jane Seymour

Rachel Leigh Cook

Dermott Mulroney

Cameron Mathison

Chad Michael Murray

Andrew Walker

Tyler Hynes

B.J. Britt

Crystal Lowe

Paul Campbell

Heather Hemmens

Brant Daughtery

Antonio Cupo

Marcus Rosner

Brennan Elliott

Brendan Penny

Christmas Movies Are The Hallmark Channel’s Biggest Ratings Of The Year

It’s an extended Christmas television season each and every year for The Hallmark Channel.

It directly speaks to how important the Christmas season is to the American people.

Many binge watch Christmas movies for weeks in the run-up to Christmas.

I Interviewed Jane Seymour On-Air, On March 18, 2016.

It was everything that I thought the experience would be.

Jane was elegant, polite and very engaging.

We talked about “Somewhere In Time,” Christopher Reeve and so much more.

About Jane Seymour — Did You Know?

That Jane Seymour’s real name is:

Joyce Penelope Wilhelmina Frankenberg.

It’s been long reported that Seymour’s agent recommended the name change because her real name was too long and difficult to remember.

A historical footnote: The name “Jane Seymour” is also the name of Henry VIII's third wife.

Jane Seymour Fun Fact

Seymour told The Daily Mail in May, 2025, that she follows a specific diet that has kept her looking youthful and wearing a size 4 … the same size that she wore in high school.

Jane Seymour is now 74 years old.

Don Hurley Met Jane Seymour & Wrote A Definitive Article About Her

Don Hurley photo. Don Hurley photo. loading...

Don spent quality time, in February, 2010, interviewing Jane Seymour (at the Seaview Hotel, in Galloway Township, New Jersey) for an elaborate article about Seymour.

Christmas Memories In Photos

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Tom Cantone photo. Tom Cantone photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

What Are These Atlantic & Cape May, NJ Communities Best Known For? Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley