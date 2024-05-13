It’s Official: Iconic Margate City, NJ Nightclub Is Set To Reopen

He was affectionately known as "The Geator with the Heater.”

Long-time Atlantic City and Philadelphia DJ, Jerry Blavat owned and operated “Memories in Margate” for decades.

It was iconic and a favorite summer hangout for generations of “Geator” fans.

“Memories in Margate” was also the long-time home to Blavats’ radio program.

Blavat died on January 20, 2023 at age 82 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from an autoimmune condition called Myasthenia gravis.

In case you were still wondering if “Memories in Margate” would be opening this summer … that answer is an enthusiastic YES.

Jerry Blavats’ still open Facebook page has confirmed the opening schedule with the following announcement:

IT'S OFFICIAL!! Memories in Margate is reopening for the summer on Memorial Day Weekend! Join us for a full weekend of exciting entertainment, events, giveaways, and more to celebrate bringing Memories back to Margate.

In case you were also wondering, will there be entertainment at “Memories in Margate”? The answer is, YES.

Music and live entertainment is a hallmark of The Jerry Blavat brand.

Jerry Blavat via Facebook.

Here is the opening weekend entertainment schedule:

Friday, May 24th: Ashton John Live Music 6:30-9:30 p.m. DJ Smooth beginning at 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 25th: Ryan Yingst Live Music 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. DJ Joel Stephens 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. DJ Nick Spinelli beginning at 11:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 26th: Rusty Snow Live Music 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. DJ Eric Bartello 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. DJ Johnny Looch beginning at 10:00 p.m.

Memories summer opening hours:

Monday through Friday, 4:00 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday, 11:00 a.m.

SOURCE: Jerry Blavat Facebook Page.

