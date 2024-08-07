It Opened in 1898: The Greatest Pier in Atlantic City, NJ History

There are so many iconic piers in the storied history of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

We readily accept that this is subjective and open for legitimate debate.

In my opinion, the greatest pier in Atlantic City, New Jersey history is the original, world famous Steel Pier.

The original Steel Pier opened its doors on June 18, 1898.

I want to make it clear, I’m only referring to the original, the incomparable Steel Pier. With no disrespect intended, this does not extend to the current Steel Pier.

Steel Pier as we knew and loved it, no longer exists. The current pier is the Steel Pier in name only.

There has never been anything like the original Steel Pier, before or since.

The original Steel Pier was a wooden structure, reinforced with steel girders and concrete, which originally measured out at one thousand feet over the Atlantic Ocean.

It came to be known as "A City at Sea," "The Showplace of the Nation," and "A Vacation in Itself" among other descriptions of this magical place. Steel Pier would become the greatest mecca of entertainment for seven decades of the 20th Century.

I love this photo of the original Steel Pier. I sincerely wish that it still looked just like this (see below):

Steel Pier - Circa 1898 - Don P. Hurley - Steel Pier Collection.

STEEL PIER ATLANTIC CITY FUN FACT:

On June 18, 1898, which was Day 1, sharpshooter and cowgirl Annie Oakley was billed as the star entertainment attraction.

The Steel Pier was not the first pier in Atlantic City history, but, it was the grandest of them all.

Howard Pier was the first to open in 1882.

The Original Steel Pier was a true marvel. For a nominal entrance fee, you could stay all day and watch multiple first-run movies, the water circus, The Diving Horse, The Diving Bell, top entertainment (Frank Sinatra and all the greats of the day) acts, and so much more.

A new century was right around the corner when they Steel Pier opened in the summer of 1898.

Steel Pier owner George Hamid, Jr. told me not long before he died that something like Steel Pier can never happen, ever again.

It was a magical moment in time, when all things were possible

Steel Pier Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley