It happened again! Store sells 2 winning NJ Lottery tickets on the same day for the same game

What are the odds of this happening? For the second day in a row, one store sold two winning New Jersey Lottery tickets for the same game on the same day.

And as we told you just yesterday, while this is a rare occurrence, it has happened before.

Last September, two Powerball tickets with the same winning numbers for the same drawing were sold at a liquor store in Warren County and those people each won $50,000.

Powerball card

Then, just 24 hours ago, officials with the New Jersey Lottery said two tickets matched all six numbers drawn for the Monday, May 13th, Pick 6 drawing.

Those winning numbers were 02, 03, 04, 12, 20, and 26.

Both winning tickets were sold at Mill Lane Tavern in Rockaway, Morris County.

Mill Lane Tavern in Rockaway NJ sold two winning lottery tickets on the same day - Photo: Google Maps

And now it's happened again!

Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn, splitting a $201,948 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot for the Tuesday, May 14th, drawing. Each ticket is worth $100,974.

The winning numbers were 05, 06, 09, 27, and 28 and the XTRA number was 04.

Both winning tickets were sold at One Stop Shoppe, 802 Turnersville Rd., in Pine Hill, Camden County.

One Stop Shoppe on Turnersville Road in Pine Hill NJ - Photo: Google Maps

That store will receive a $2,000 bonus check for selling two winning tickets.