Is a $ 1 Billion Investment Coming to Atlantic City, New Jersey?

Under the leadership of New Jersey Senator Vince Polistina, R-2-Atlantic County … Atlantic City is turning the corner and is in the midst of a real comeback story.

Polistina has been navigating a very challenging situation and has effectively worked with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to help place Atlantic City back on a stable footing.

It has not been easy, given the persistent crime issues and the fact that the Atlantic City Mayor and Superintendent of Public Schools (the husband and wife duo of Marty and La’Quetta Small) are both under criminal indictment.

Atlantic City Police Chief Jim Sarkos is leading the charge in reducing the crime rate.

Reported crime is down by 9 percent in The World’s Play Ground over the past year.

The New Jersey Casino Association, under the leadership of Mark Giannantonio is focused like a laser beam on positioning Atlantic City to win.

The same can be said about Visit Atlantic City, under the leadership of Gary Musich. They are on a big-time positive roll … and, they will be bringing back the hugely popular Atlantic City Airshow and indoor concerts at Boardwalk Hall … thanks to $850,000 that will be infused by the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

Now comes word that a $ 1 billion development program is being planned by D-Wayne Prieto. This news was an exclusive that was first reported by former Associated Press staff writer, Wayne Parry.

This proposed, ambitious development project would be located at The Claridge and former Sands Hotel and Casino site. It would allegedly include the following:

The largest man-made outdoor ski slope in North America,

20,000-seat stadium for minor league baseball, soccer and concerts.

1,500 new apartment units.

800-room hotel.

30,000-square-foot esports center.

40,000-square-foot spa.

Multiple outdoor sports courts, featuring pickleball, basketball and volleyball.

go-kart track.

retail shops.

restaurants.

outdoor space for concerts and other recreation events..

If past is prologue, then grandiose announcements, such as this never seem to materialize n Atlantic City … the latest example is Bader Field.

However, now is a very good time to invest in Atlantic City. Maybe, just maybe… It’ll be different this time.

With New York City casinos lurking around the corner, now is the time for Atlantic City to put its pedal to the metal.

Developing.

SOURCE: Regarding D-Wayne Prieto is Wayne Parry.

