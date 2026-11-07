William Vontrail Johnson of Oklahoma City faces a federal murder charge

Investigators say he admitted to choking and stabbing his cellmate with a pencil

The victim died from puncture wounds to the head, neck, and chest, with blunt trauma also contributing to his death

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story includes descriptions of a violent killing and graphic injuries. Reader discretion is advised.

Fairfield Township, N.J. — An inmate at a federal correctional institution in Fairton, Cumberland County, has been charged with murdering another inmate in an alleged attack involving choking and repeated stabbings with a pencil.

39-year-old William Vontrail Johnson of Oklahoma City, OK, was charged in a criminal complaint with murder.

Federal authorities said that on March 4th, 2025, Bureau of Prisons officials found Johnson's cellmate unresponsive and lying in a pool of blood. The victim was not breathing and had no pulse.

Officials immediately began lifesaving measures before the victim was taken to a local hospital. Despite those efforts, the victim was declared brain dead and pronounced dead the following day, March 5th.

What Investigators Say Happened

According to the criminal complaint, FBI agents interviewed Johnson during the investigation. Johnson allegedly told investigators that he initially tried to choke the victim to death.

When Johnson believed the victim was dead, he let him go. However, when the victim began breathing again, Johnson said he "tried to kill him in all kinds of ways," including using a pencil to stab him through the eye and nose.

According to hospital medical records, the entire pencil was lodged in the victim's brain. The victim also suffered multiple slash wounds to the neck and upper chest.

Autopsy Reveals Official Cause of Death

An autopsy was performed, and a forensic pathologist concluded that the immediate cause of death was puncture wounds to the head, neck, and chest. Blunt trauma to the head and neck was also identified as a contributing condition.

The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

At the time of the killing, Johnson was serving a federal sentence for child sex trafficking imposed by the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.

Johnson made his initial court appearance on November 5th in federal court in Camden.

The single count of murder carries a maximum penalty of life in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for WPUR Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com.