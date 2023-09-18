‘Incredibly difficult decision’ — Japanese Restaurant in NJ Closing After 35 Years

A published report says a legendary restaurant in the Garden State known for its sushi is closing for good this weekend after 35 years.

Disturbing trend continues

Sadly, there has been no shortage of restaurant closings in New Jersey to talk about lately.

While some were a part of big chains, many of them were mom-and-pop eateries and their decision to close was quite painful.

Some of the restaurants that we have lost this year include the following:

Mystic Islands Casino

After almost 60 years on Mathistown Road in southern Ocean County, the bar and restaurant portion of Mystic Islands Casino closed on July 17th.

Bertucci's

The last location of Bertucci's Italian Restaurant in New Jersey closed this summer.

While none remain open in the Garden State, you can find a few Bertucci's in the region. Two are in the suburbs of Philadelphia and there's another in Newark, DE. A handful more can be found in the Baltimore-Washington area and in Connecticut.

Empire Diner, Parsippany

The Empire Diner on Route 46 in Parsippany closed recently.

Reports say the diner was doing well until COVID struck. From then, they cut their menu and operating hours.

The Tortilla Press, Collingswood

The Tortilla Press in downtown Collingswood, Camden County, closed its doors for good in June.

“It was a great ride for as long as it lasted,” Cipriani said to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The latest addition to the list

Now comes word that Daikichi in Montclair is shutting down this Saturday, September 16th.

Patch.com reports that the popular sushi restaurant has been open for 35 years.

A message posted to their website says,

This was an incredibly difficult decision to make and while we are sad to say goodbye to this era, our family is ready to move on to its next chapter. Thank you for your support...

Terrific reviews

Daikichi enjoyed extremely favorable reviews online.

Totally delicious! Generous portions, tons of options, great atmosphere. Perfect for a date or an outing for sushi loving buddies. You're likely to be surrounded by regulars because it's so good!

Some of the best sushi I've had - delicious special rolls, melt in your mouth fresh sushi!

We’ve been eating from and in Daikichi since we moved to Montclair in the 1990’s. Our favorite sushi. Fast delivery and very good food. We love this place!

One last trip

If you wish to visit Daikichi one last time, set your GPS for 608 Valley Road in Montclair.