Impact of Social Media Re: Woman Hit by Bus in Margate, New Jersey

Social media can be a negative platform, or, it can be a very powerful, positive force for good.

If you want to know what’s really going on in Margate, New Jersey … There is a great Facebook Page called “Margate, NJ Community Group Elite.”

Amazing people post important content on a daily basis.

I heard about a woman who was hit by a bus in Margate. I knew this Facebook Page would have information that you won’t get anywhere else.

A concerned citizen named Faith wrote the following:

This afternoon around 3:00 we witnessed a woman being hit by a bus turning on Franklin from Ventnor Ave. It was horrific. Does anyone know how the woman is?

The injured woman’s daughter, Jennifer promptly responded to Faith:

Thank you for your concern, that was my mother. We appreciate the kindness of strangers and Good Samaritans who provided her help in the immediate aftermath of getting hit by the bus, while crossing the street in a marked crosswalk, which knocked her to the ground and caused serious injuries. She is on a long road of recovery.

Jennifer also wrote that she was going to send Faith a private message to share more.

This kind of dialog is everything that is right about social media being used as a force for good.

Many other concerned citizens write very thoughtful comments in this thread.

Faith followed-up that she was taking her daughter to the airport, but, that stopped to call 911 to help with this emergency.

Jennifer wrote Faith back to thank her for taking the time and she also shared how prompt the response time was to help her Mother.

SOURCE: Margate, NJ Community Group Elite.

