Atlantic City, NJ, Mayor Did 3 Hard Things To Keep Job & Avoid Jail
Marty Small faced 3 daunting tasks during 2025. He had to win all 3 of them, or, he would have been forced out as Mayor of Atlantic City, New Jersey and lost his freedom.
Had One Of The 3 Gone Wrong …
Marty Small would also have forfeited his freedom for a jail cell in the New Jersey prison system.
Tough Task # 1
The June 10, 2025 Democrat Primary Election for Mayor of Atlantic City.
This was the first public test … in that Small was running in the backdrop of facing a multiple count criminal indictment for various child abuse and witness tampering charges.
Small was facing a formidable challenger in Bob McDevitt, a very well known public figure in Atlantic City.
Small won the Democratic Nomination by a comfortable margin.
Small had passed his first of 3 tasks with flying colors.
Tough Task # 2
The November 4, 2015 General Election for Mayor of Atlantic City.
Small faced a self-funded, millionaire Republican challenger named Naeem Khan.
Small prevailed by a wide margin, achieving the highest number of votes by any candidate for Atlantic City Mayor in the Mayor — Council form of government.
Small had now passed the second test.
Tough Task # 3
An Atlantic County criminal trial for 4 child abuse and witness tampering charges.
At stake, was Marty Small’s freedom and his position as Mayor of Atlantic City.
What appeared to be his most difficult challenge going in … turned out to be the easiest to win.
This was due to a masterclass defense, powered by more than 5 hours of direct testimony by Marty Small.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office didn’t lay a have on Small and an Atlantic County jury unanimously acquitted Small in short order.
Small Will Be Sworn-In
To a new 4-year term as Mayor of Atlantic City on January 1, 2026.
Small beat all challengers, going 3-for-3 in 2025. What could have been the worst year of Small’s life … ended in vindication and validation.
