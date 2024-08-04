Homemade Billy club could send Atlantic City, NJ, man to jail for 9 years

Homemade Billy club could send Atlantic City, NJ, man to jail for 9 years

Earnest Carroll of Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office / Canva

A senior citizen from Atlantic City could be spending the next several years behind bars on weapon and drug charges.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Wednesday, 69-year-old Earnest Carroll pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and one count of second-degree manufacturing/distributing cocaine.

His plea agreement calls for an aggregate sentence of nine years in state prison.

Authorities say on November 19th, 2022, Absecon police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a car driven by Carroll. During the stop, officers noticed a homemade "Billy" club next to the driver's seat. A search of the vehicle resulted in other contraband, including additional weapons, controlled dangerous substances, and drug paraphernalia being located.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 25th.

Assistant County Prosecutor Marlaina Mutchko represented the State in this case.

31 Amazing South Jersey Ice Cream and Custard Stands as Picked by Locals

In no particular order, you definitely want to check out these great places for ice cream this summer when you are down the shore!
Filed Under: Atlantic City, Atlantic County NJ News, Atlantic City NJ News, AC Facebook
Categories: New Jersey News

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM