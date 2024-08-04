A senior citizen from Atlantic City could be spending the next several years behind bars on weapon and drug charges.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Wednesday, 69-year-old Earnest Carroll pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and one count of second-degree manufacturing/distributing cocaine.

His plea agreement calls for an aggregate sentence of nine years in state prison.

Authorities say on November 19th, 2022, Absecon police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a car driven by Carroll. During the stop, officers noticed a homemade "Billy" club next to the driver's seat. A search of the vehicle resulted in other contraband, including additional weapons, controlled dangerous substances, and drug paraphernalia being located.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 25th.

Assistant County Prosecutor Marlaina Mutchko represented the State in this case.