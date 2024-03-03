If it feels like you're spending more and more on food every time you walk into a supermarket, you're not alone.

It's almost as if everything costs multiples of $10 these days — a pound of cheese at the deli counter is around $10, a small bag of dog food is over $10, and paper towels and toilet paper can easily set you back $20. Want a few good steaks for dinner? Fork over $30 or $40.

So how do you get ahead, especially if you don't have a college degree?

Luckily, there are numerous career fields that you can get into that pay very well and you don't need to spend two, four, or more years in college.

That also means you aren't paying off student loans for the next 300 years.

New Jersey Education Statistics

According to New Jersey education statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau,

Those 25 or older with a high school education or higher (2018-2022): 90.6% of the population

Those 25 or older with a Bachelor's degree or higher (2018-2022): 42.3% of the population

Yes, New Jersey has a rather large population of people with higher college degrees.

But What About the 58% That Don't?

We recently took a deep dive into salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and found 50 good-paying career fields that don't require a college degree.

The average salaries at the bottom of the list start at just under $60,000/year while once you get into the top 10, you could be making, on average, well over $90,000/year.

Careers specific to the Atlantic City area are below, followed by the Trenton area (there are more casino-related careers to get into in South Jersey compared to around the state capital).

