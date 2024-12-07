Hey New Jersey: Few Federal Employees go to Office Every Day

The COVID-19 pandemic officially began on November 23, 2019.

It’s almost the year 2025 and very few federal government employees actually go to the office 5 days per-week.

A United States Senate report that has just been released has concluded that only 6 percent of federal government employees are showing up to the office every day.

That means that 94 percent of federal government employees are working from home for all, or, part of every week.

This is outrageous and unacceptable.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 3 percent of federal government employees worked from home.

United States Senator Joni Ernst, R-Iowa released the report. About it, she said:

”Things are so upside down in the federal government that it is more common for employees to be overpaid than to work in the office five days a week,” said Ernst. “We need to flip Washington on its head, make bureaucrats show up to work like the rest of us, and evaluate individual performance in the same way every business in America does,” said Ernst in a statement.

Ernst is fully on board with President Donald Trump’s concept of a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) committee, headed by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Musk and Ramaswamy have a stated goal to cut $ 2 trillion dollars from the federal government.

Here are some of the obvious problems when people do not work at the office. And the same problems hold true here in the state of New Jersey.

The U.S. Senate report states that working from home creates:

Service back logs, and delays.

Unanswered phone calls

Unanswered emails

No-show appointments, which are said to be harming the health, lives, and aspirations of Americans, because bureaucrats are phoning it in, the report says.

In a live, on-air interview that we conducted this morning with New Jersey Senator Vince Polistina, R-2 … Polistina and his staff staff have dealt with all of these issues while eating constituents with help that they need dealing with the state on a variety of matters.

The report also deals with the fact that if remote working is going to continue… Then all of these government buildings should not be maintained.

The report concludes that the average occupancy of the federal government buildings is just 12%

The report says that “$ 8 billion per year is being spent to maintain and lease the government buildings, while another $ 7.7 billion is spent on keeping them running as the government owns 7,697 vacant buildings and another 2,265 buildings that are partly empty.”

This is a perfect DOGE target to fix.

SOURCES: Newsmax, The Washington Examiner, United States, Senator Joni Ernst.

