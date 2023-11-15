As we head into the middle of November -- and Thanksgiving is next week(!!) -- crews are still out making repairs to area roads.

For the week of November 13th, here's where you'll need some extra time to get around in Atlantic County...

Zion Road, Northfield

On Monday, November 13th, and Tuesday, November 14th, from 7 AM to 5 PM, one lane will be closed on Zion Road in Northfield between Bargaintown Road and Mill Road for paving. Eastbound traffic will be maintained.

Head of the River Road in Corbin City and Estell Manor

On Wednesday, November 15th, and Thursday, November 16th, a single lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Head of the River Road from 7 AM to 4 PM for guardrail installation.

Ocean Heights Avenue in EHT, Linwood, Somers Point

During the evening and overnight hours on Wednesday, November 15th, and Thursday, November 16th, from 7 PM to 5 AM, Ocean Heights Avenue will be closed to all traffic for paving work.

On Wednesday night, it will be closed between Route 9 and Shore Road and on Thursday night, it will be closed between Blackman Road and Route 9.

Lakes Creek Bridge, Egg Harbor Township

A long-term closure contines on Bevis Mill Road in Egg Harbor Township between the intersection of School House Lane and Robert Best Road for the reconstruction and replacement of Lakes Creek Bridge. That road is expected to reopen sometime in mid-December.