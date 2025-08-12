If The Same 43-Year Pattern Holds — Here’s The Next Governor of NJ

This election pattern has held true since the 1981 election for New Jersey Governor.

If you come close to becoming Governor of New Jersey … the voters reward that person with victory in the next election.

The Pattern Started In 1981 — Tom Kean, Sr. Versus Jim Florio

In the closest election for Governor in New Jersey history, Kean defeated Florio by just 1,797 votes out of more than 2 million total votes cast.

That resulted in a 49.46 to 49.38 percent win for Kean.

Florio Won The Election of 1989

Florio strategically sat out the election of 1985 and won the election for Governor of New Jersey in 1989.

This began a pattern that still holds to this day in New Jersey.

Christie Whitman Comes Close To Defeating U.S. Senator Bill Bradley

In the election for United States Senator for New Jersey, Whitman shocked the political world by coming within 50.44 to 47.40 … just 58,936 votes out if almost 2 million total votes cast

Christie Whitman Won The Election For Governor Of New Jersey

In a 1993 squeaker, Whitman defeated incumbent New Jersey Governor Florio in second closest election (at the time) in New Jersey Gubernatorial history.

Whitman won over Florio 49.33 to 48.28. That’s a difference of just 26,093 of almost 2.5 million votes cast.

Jim McGreevey Almost Defeated Whitman In 1997

McGreevey lost to Whitman by a scant margin of just 46.87 to 45.82 ( a difference of only 1.05 percent).

Whitman won by only 25,426 out of more than 2.4 million total votes cast.

McGreevey Wins Governor of New Jersey In 2001

The patten held true … when Jim McGreevey won the election for Governor in 2001.

McGreevey is presently in the midst of a political comeback … as he is running for Mayor of Jersey City, New Jersey … which I predict that he will win this November. 4, 2025 election.

No Close Elections For New Jersey Until 2021

Incumbent New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy defeated former New Jersey Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli 51.2 to 48.0 percent … a difference of 84,286 votes out of almost 2.6 million total votes cast.

Murphy became the first Democrat to be re-elected Governor of New Jersey since 1977.

Ciattarelli Is Running for Governor of New Jersey In 2025 versus Mikie Sherrill

If the thus far undefeated pattern holds true, Ciattarelli will become the next Governor of New Jersey on November 4, 2025.

Epilog

It’s not just math. New Jersey voters reward the candidate who comes close the last time … by electing them the next time.

New Jersey voters also reward hard workers. No one can outwork Ciattarelli. His work ethic is extraordinary.

Finally, don’t believe the polls … they’re consistently wrong in New Jersey.

