Here’s How Atlantic County, NJ Keeps Defendants in Jail Pending Trial

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has achieved a (New Jersey) statewide win in keeping defendants in jail during the time before their trial begins.

Here’s the story about how they did it.

The objective statistics tell the whole story.

In 2024, Atlantic County, New Jersey succeeded in detaining 46.1% of eligible defendants. This covers defendants at the initial stage - whereby many defendants get released back into society pending their trial date.

Atlantic County more than doubled the average detention rate of 21.1% in the state of New Jersey.

This places Atlantic County way ahead of all 21 New Jersey counties.

Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office photos. Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office photos. loading...

Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds is proud of this accomplishment.

Reynolds is not afraid to use his prosecutorial discretion under New Jersey's bail reform system.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has been effective at convincing New Jersey Superior Court judges to keep certain defendants incarcerated, pending their trials.

These results show that Atlantic County is leading the way in protecting our communities," said Prosecutor Reynolds. "We are making sure that individuals who pose a significant risk are being appropriately detained while balancing the rights of the accused. Our goal has always been - and will continue to be - ensuring a safer Atlantic County for all residents, said Reynolds.

Here’s how the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office did it in 2024.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office filed for detention motions in 77.7% of cases involving defendants that were charged by warrant.

This dwarfs the state average of 42.8%.

Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office photos. Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office photos. loading...

A final important statistic is that the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office won detention motions at a 60.8 percent clip.

That is a high success rate to win judicial decisions in their favor.

Finally, Reynolds credits his specialized Pretrial Services Unit, along with a successful collaboration with fellow local law enforcement, to make this favorable result possible.

"Public safety remains our top priority," Reynolds added. "We will continue to advocate for detention where warranted to protect victims, witnesses, and the integrity of the judicial process,” said Reynolds.

Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office - Photo: ACPO / Canva Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office - Photo: ACPO / Canva loading...

Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office photos. Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office photos. loading...

Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office - Photo: ACPO / Canva Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office - Photo: ACPO / Canva loading...