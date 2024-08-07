Here is The Best Hot Dog in Cape May City, New Jersey (Photos)

We had a wonderful visit this past Saturday in Cape May City, New Jersey.

It reminded me that the very best hot dog in Cape May City is available at HotDog Tommy’s.

A topic such as this is always subjective and is based upon individual taste.

It is not uncommon during the summer season to see a customer wait line at HotDog Tommy's that stretches a great distance, whereby clients don't mind waiting.

Here is what HotDog Tommy's promises:

HotDog Tommy's offers nothing less than the finest and freshest ingredients from the tiny galley. Those "Wonderful Wieners" are the famous Berks Brand - official hot dog of Hershey Park. All of our doggies are certified GLUTEN FREE. We also offer vegan dogs and the BEST gluten free buns you've ever had.

Here are the varieties of what HotDog Tommy's calls “Doggies."

LEANER WEINER, comprised of all-meat pork & beef puppy on a soft steamed bun.

BIGGER BAD DOG, an all-beef Black Angus Dog (B.A.D.) on a soft deli bun.

VEGAN DOG, a Certified Vegan doggie.

These free toppings are available:

MUSTARD, yellow, brown, honey

KETCHUP

MAYO

RELISH, sweet or dill

And, they have countless ... literally dozens of specialty toppings available.

Here are a few examples of the HotDog Tommy's "doggies" and French Fries.

Here is a link to an article that I wrote a few years ago about the best hot dogs available in all of Cape May County, New Jersey.

Read More: The Best Hotdogs In Cape May County, New Jersey

NOTE: HotDog Tommy's is open on a seasonal basis.

SOURCE: HotDog Tommy's.

Bon appétit.

