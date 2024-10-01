Have you seen Christopher Rivas?

That's the question being asked by officers with the Township of Hamilton Police Department.

Authorities say the 14-year-old was last seen in the area of the Artist Walk Development on the night of September 15th.

Christopher Rivas' description

Approximately 5' 8" tall

130 pounds

Brown eyes

Brown hair

Police say he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black sweatpants and he left the area on foot.

Christopher Rivas from Hamilton Township NJ reported missing - Photo: Township of Hamilton Police Department / Facebook Christopher Rivas from Hamilton Township NJ reported missing - Photo: Township of Hamilton Police Department / Facebook loading...

If you have information as to his location, please contact the Township of Hamilton Police Department at (609) 625-2700. Anonymous tips are welcome.