Have you seen him? Hamilton Twp., NJ, teen missing for 2 weeks
Have you seen Christopher Rivas?
That's the question being asked by officers with the Township of Hamilton Police Department.
Authorities say the 14-year-old was last seen in the area of the Artist Walk Development on the night of September 15th.
Christopher Rivas' description
- Approximately 5' 8" tall
- 130 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Brown hair
Police say he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black sweatpants and he left the area on foot.
If you have information as to his location, please contact the Township of Hamilton Police Department at (609) 625-2700. Anonymous tips are welcome.