Have you seen him? Hamilton Twp., NJ, teen missing for 2 weeks

Have you seen him? Hamilton Twp., NJ, teen missing for 2 weeks

Missing person in New Jersey - Photo: WPGG/Canva

Have you seen Christopher Rivas?

That's the question being asked by officers with the Township of Hamilton Police Department.

Authorities say the 14-year-old was last seen in the area of the Artist Walk Development on the night of September 15th.

Christopher Rivas' description

  • Approximately 5' 8" tall
  • 130 pounds
  • Brown eyes
  • Brown hair

Police say he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black sweatpants and he left the area on foot.

Christopher Rivas from Hamilton Township NJ reported missing - Photo: Township of Hamilton Police Department / Facebook
loading...

If you have information as to his location, please contact the Township of Hamilton Police Department at (609) 625-2700. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Help Find These 62 Missing New Jersey Children

Filed Under: Mays Landing, Hamilton Township, Atlantic County NJ News, Hamilton Township NJ News, Mays Landing NJ News, AC Facebook
Categories: Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM