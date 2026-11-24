Hamilton Township, N.J. — Two men are charged in separate cases involving stolen utility wire, and police say one of them was tracked down by a K-9 in the woods.

Mizpah

The Hamilton Township Police Department said on October 20th, one of its officers was checking property in the Mizpah section of the township when she spotted an empty blue pickup truck parked on the shoulder near West Point and Sheppard Avenues.

Police say the bed of the truck held sections of cut Verizon communications wire, along with tools commonly used to cut and remove utility wire.

Ofc. Thoresen and his partner, K9 Skye, tracked from the truck to 37-year-old Rocco Santora, Jr., of Winslow. He was taken into custody in a nearby wooded area.

Police say a further investigation determined Santora was responsible for stealing wire from Verizon utility poles in Hamilton Township and in areas covered by the New Jersey State Police.

Santora is charged with theft, criminal mischief, and possession of burglar tools. The charges were placed on a complaint-warrant, and he was lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Estelle Avenue

The department also said on October 26th, one of its officers was on a traffic assignment near Estelle Avenue when he saw a vehicle driving with a tow strap hanging from the back.

Shortly after, a passer-by told police the driver had been seen stealing utility wire.

Police stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as 47-year-old Dominic Dellagatta of Vineland. Police say the tow strap on the vehicle still had cable/FIOS wire attached to it, and tools consistent with wire theft were found inside.

Dellagatta was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, theft, and possession of burglar tools. He was released on a complaint-summons.

Police say the investigation into both incidents is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com