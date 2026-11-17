Jason R. Anderson was sentenced after pleading guilty to three criminal charges

He must serve 25 years before becoming eligible for parole

Anderson will be subject to Parole Supervision for Life and must register under Megan's Law

Camden County, N.J. — A Haddon Heights man has been sentenced to more than three decades in state prison for sexually abusing a 3-year-old and manufacturing child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Last Friday, 44-year-old Jason R. Anderson was sentenced to an aggregate term of 35 years behind bars after pleading guilty this past summer to one count of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child–manufacturing CSAM, and one count of third-degree failure to register as a Megan's Law offender.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said on February 10th, 2025, her office and the Haddon Heights Police Department were notified that an individual reported locating photos and videos on Anderson's cell phone that depicted him sexually abusing a 3-year-old female relative.

Further investigation revealed that Anderson had shared those photos and videos under the screen name "Horny Ped" through an app.

Jason R. Anderson of Haddon Heights, NJ - Photo: Camden County Prosecutor's Office / Canva Jason R. Anderson of Haddon Heights, NJ - Photo: Camden County Prosecutor's Office / Canva

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Anderson was arrested that same day and remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Pursuant to the Jessica Lunsford Act, Anderson will be required to serve 25 years without the possibility of parole on the aggravated sexual assault charge. He will also be required to serve 85 percent of the remaining 10 years before being eligible for parole under the No Early Release Act. Once released, he will be under parole supervision for life and be required to register under Megan’s Law.

The State was represented by Section Chief Rachael Minardi of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit. The investigation was overseen by Det. Todd Jarrell of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit and Lt. Michael Smollock of the Haddon Heights Police Department.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com