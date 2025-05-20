Cops in Camden County say they seized an unloaded gun from a student at an elementary school Wednesday afternoon.

Gun at South Jersey School

The Winslow Township Police Department says their officers were called to Winslow Township Upper Elementary School #5 off of Oak Leaf Road at around 3:00 for a recovered weapon.

According to authorities, staffers at the school learned that a student was showing classmates a BB gun. The student was quickly identified and staff took possession of that weapon, which was later identified as an unloaded handgun.

There were no immediate threats made or intended against the staff or students.

A gun was seized from a student at Winslow Twp Upper Elementary School 5 in Winslow NJ - Photo: Google Maps A gun was seized from a student at Winslow Twp Upper Elementary School 5 in Winslow NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Charges Filed

Both the student and his guardian, neither of whom was identified, have been charged accordingly.

Police say their investigation into this incident continues.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

