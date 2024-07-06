Great Lobster Mac & Cheese Available in Atlantic City, NJ Area

Lobster Mac & Cheese is not a new dish … but, it has become incredibly popular over the past 10 years.

It appears that lobster mac & cheese was created at Mamma Leone's Italian Restaurant in New York City in the 1950’s.

This is interesting because Italians had generally frowned upon mixing cheese and seafood together.

We turned to our listeners, readers, friends and family member foodies to pick their favorite lobster Mac & cheese.

The two top choices are Steve and Cookie’s By The Bay in Margate, New Jersey and Dock’s Oyster House in Atlantic City.

Both are absolutely delicious and are well presented.

The Dock’s presentation in the lobster shell is awesome.

The Panco breadcrumbs takes Steve and Cookie’s over the top.

Here’s a look at both.

STEVE & COOKIES - MARGATE CITY

I asked Kristin Hurley Baker to comment about Steve and Cookies Lobster Mac & Cheese. Here is Kristin's critique:

Steve and Cookie's has hands down the best lobster mac and cheese I've ever had. It has become one of the dishes that I do not order at any other restaurant because experience says they will all disappoint. The orecchiette pasta used in place of typical macaroni pasta is the perfect vessel to hold the dish together. Cookie's lobster mac is full of large chunks of sweet lobster claw meat. This is not your typical seafood mac and cheese that is mostly filler. The dish is so substantial, although it is listed as an appetizer, many order it as an entree. 1 would suggest you order one per person because you will fight over the last bites if you order it to share (and it is great to take home and reheat the next day)."



DOCK’S OYSTER HOUSE - ATLANTIC CITY

Steve and Cookies edges out Dock’s for the overall best lobster mac & cheese in the Atlantic City, New Jersey area.

Dock’s Oyster House wins for best presentation.

In short, both of these examples are world class. You get, fresh cooked pasta, coupled with the star of the show … the fabulous, sweet lobster and the creamy, warm cheese.

What a winning combination.

Here is our “Silver Medalist,” which really rises to a three-way tie for 1st Place.

STEVE MARCHEL - BETTY’S SEAFOOD SHACK - MARGATE CITY

With owner Steve Marchel, you always get … a great presentation … generous amount of food … and, wonderful flavor.

The above lobster mac & cheese from Betty’s Seafood Shack in Margate City, New Jersey is a perfect example of his operating philosophy.

It is a magnificent addition to our great list.

Make sure to try Betty’s and Marchel’s “The Water Dog Smoke House” in Ventnor.

DOUGHERTY’S STEAK HOUSE - RESORTS CASINO HOTEL ATLANTIC CITY

Thanking to Milan, the general manager at Dougherty’s Steak House at Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City.

One of the finest lobster tails I have ever had was during a great meal that we had at Dougherty’s Steak House.

VENTURA’S OFFSHORE CAFE - NORTHFIELD

Don Hurley submitted Ventura’s Offshore Cafe. It is a very nice, creamy addition to our list.

HELL’S KITCHEN- CAESARS HOTEL & CASINO - ATLANTIC CITY

Frank Levin selected “Hell’s Kitchen.”

Frank also mentioned Steve & Cookies.

VIC & ANTHONY’S STEAKHOUSE

Commander Bill Butler picked the fried lobster mac & cheese … saying “it is like no other.

Directly below, we have photo galleries featuring listener and reader cell phone photos of their favorite food items, along with great Atlantic City area restaurants.

Bon appétit.

