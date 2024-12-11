Great Idea: New Boutique Hotel is Coming to Atlantic City, NJ

This is an exclusive, breaking news report.

We currently face a critical tipping point in the history of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Developer Mark Callazzo is doing things that are helping Atlantic City turn the corner … whether it’s The Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall … or, other successful “Orange Loop” projects.

Callazzo is bringing bold concepts to areas that were formerly underused … some would bluntly say, the areas were previously unusable … until Callazzo brought them back to life.

Callazzo previously (first) announced his concept for the development of an Atlantic City boutique hotel, during a live on-air interview that we did together last week on the “Hurley in the Morning” program.

This is the exact kind of vibrant project that Atlantic City desperately needs.

It will be called "The Top Hat” at The Orange Loop and it’s a game changer for Atlantic City.

Here is the very first look at what it will look like in this Mark Callazzo rendering (below):

”We're not just building a structure - we're creating a space that will serve as a landmark for residents and visitors alike," said Callazzo.

Callazzo is the Managing Partner of RMS Capital and the developer and visionary behind the project.

"The Orange Loop has come a long way from its 'Dead Zone' days, and this project represents the next step in its evolution. It's about revitalizing the area, supporting local businesses, and offering unique experiences that drive tourism and economic growth. The Top Hat is more than a building; it's a symbol of Atlantic City's resilience and innovation,” said Callazzo.

The project will be located on Tennessee Avenue, which is right in the heart of the Orange Loop.

The Orange Loop has become a dynamic corridor known for a successful mix of restaurants, nightlife, and entertainment venues.

All of the Callazzo projects have become great non-casino attractions, which draw both a local crowd and brings those who travel to Atlantic City for Collazzo establishment experiences.

"Atlantic City is a resilient and diverse community, and this project reflects my belief in its bright future," added Callazzo. From supporting local entrepreneurs to providing a unique space for visitors to stay and explore, The Top Hat is about investing in the people and businesses that make Atlantic City such a special place,” said Callazzo.

“The Top Hat” boutique hotel is slated for an early 2025 groundbreaking.

The Orange Loop is now a bonfide district, and, it is a major part of Atlantic City's renaissance.

Collazzo has amassed a successful track record, developing these successful projects:

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall

Rhythm & Spirits

Cuzzie’s

Bar 32 Chocolate

All of the above are examples of establishments that work well in Atlantic City.

Here are photos from some of the various successful Collazzo Atlantic City establishments:

In addition the new boutique hotel, Collazzo will continue with his vision of the growth of Tennessee Avenue … which will continue with the creation of a container park.

This project will feature entertainment and community spaces.

A groundbreaking is projected for the first quarter of 2025.

For more information about Callazzo projects, go to https://tennaveac.com/

SOURCE: Mark Callazzo & Lisa Johnson Communications.

