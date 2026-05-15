Great Atlantic City, NJ, Hot Dog Where You Might Least Expect It

When you think of Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City … you don’t necessarily think about hot dogs!

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There’s Capriccio Italian Restaurant, which is one of the finest restaurants in America.

There is also a class American diner.

Resorts Casino Hotel Has Ruby’s Dinette, Also known As Ruby’s Diner.

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Here is the Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City description of Ruby’s Dinette:

For more than 30 years, each Ruby's Dinette offers a glimpse back to the 1940s with bright red vinyl booths, white Formica tables, soda fountains and colorful Coca-Cola posters that echoes the swing era. Signature Ruby's menu items include all-American diner fare, fresh salads, delectable milkshakes and desserts.

Some Of The Great Offerings At Ruby’s Dinette

In addition to great classic hot dogs and chili cheese dogs:

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Here Are Photos Of More Great Hot Dogs That We Have Taken Over The Years

In Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate, Somers Point and Cape May … places like The Water Dog Smoke House, Margate Dairy Bar, Dairy Queen, Hot Dog Tommy’s (on Beach Avenue in Cape May), Hurley Family Barbecues and more.

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Best Meal Served At Great Atlantic City, N.J. Area Restaurants Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley