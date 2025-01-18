Governor of New Jersey: Republican Candidates Money Rankings
More than 60 years ago, the phrase “Money is The Mother’s Milk of Politics” was first used.
It was true then and it is still true, today.
To give credit, where credit is due … Jesse Unruh, Speaker of the California Assembly (1961 to 1968) is credited with coining the catchy phase.
Unruh added to his famous quote:
“For better or worse, mostly worse I think money is seen as the life force and energy behind politics and elections,” said Unruh.
With this as our backdrop, we have reviewed the latest New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission (NJ ELEC) campaign finance reports for the 4th Quarter, 2024.
There is an undisputed leader of the pack for the Republican Nomination … former New Jersey Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli.
Ciattarelli was also the Republican Nominee for Governor in 2021, where he achieved 48.5 percent of the popular vote versus two-term Governor Phil Murphy.
Ciatterelli is the prohibitive Republican favorite and the clear frontrunner in the 2025 Gubernatorial election for both the Republican Nomination and the the General Election.
There are currently four declared candidates on the Republican side for Governor:
- Jack Ciattarelli
- New Jersey State Senator Jon Bramnick
- Bill Spadea
- Former New Jersey State Senator Ed Durr
Durr has not raised enough money to be required to file New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission campaign finance reports.
Durr is not a viable candidate in this race.
The New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission graphic really does tell the whole story in a clear and concise manner (see below):
Ciatterelli has always been a prodigious fundraiser. He also enjoys previous “credits” earned by running so close and strong versus Governor Murphy in 2021.
The Republican race is currently not close. When Republicans coalesce behind Ciattarelli, as they should … it will position Republicans to be able to sit back and watch the long list of Democrat candidates spend a fortune, while fighting a bruising intraparty battle.
This would entirely flip the typical script, as it’s usually Republicans who politically carve each other up, while the Democrat Nominee usually gets to coast to the General Election campaign.
SOURCE: New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission.