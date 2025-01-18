Governor of New Jersey: Republican Candidates Money Rankings

More than 60 years ago, the phrase “Money is The Mother’s Milk of Politics” was first used.

It was true then and it is still true, today.

To give credit, where credit is due … Jesse Unruh, Speaker of the California Assembly (1961 to 1968) is credited with coining the catchy phase.

Unruh added to his famous quote:

“For better or worse, mostly worse I think money is seen as the life force and energy behind politics and elections,” said Unruh.

With this as our backdrop, we have reviewed the latest New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission (NJ ELEC) campaign finance reports for the 4th Quarter, 2024.

There is an undisputed leader of the pack for the Republican Nomination … former New Jersey Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli.

Ciattarelli was also the Republican Nominee for Governor in 2021, where he achieved 48.5 percent of the popular vote versus two-term Governor Phil Murphy.

Ciatterelli is the prohibitive Republican favorite and the clear frontrunner in the 2025 Gubernatorial election for both the Republican Nomination and the the General Election.

There are currently four declared candidates on the Republican side for Governor:

Jack Ciattarelli

New Jersey State Senator Jon Bramnick

Bill Spadea

Former New Jersey State Senator Ed Durr

Durr has not raised enough money to be required to file New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission campaign finance reports.

Durr is not a viable candidate in this race.

The New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission graphic really does tell the whole story in a clear and concise manner (see below):

New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission 4th Quarter, 2024 results. New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission 4th Quarter, 2024 results. loading...

Ciatterelli has always been a prodigious fundraiser. He also enjoys previous “credits” earned by running so close and strong versus Governor Murphy in 2021.

The Republican race is currently not close. When Republicans coalesce behind Ciattarelli, as they should … it will position Republicans to be able to sit back and watch the long list of Democrat candidates spend a fortune, while fighting a bruising intraparty battle.

This would entirely flip the typical script, as it’s usually Republicans who politically carve each other up, while the Democrat Nominee usually gets to coast to the General Election campaign.

Below, is a photo gallery that starts with an upcoming award that Ciattarelli will be receiving at Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City … along with many people, places and things that have taken place in Atlantic City.

SOURCE: New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission.