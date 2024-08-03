Gold Star Families to Benefit from Somers Point, NJ ‘War on The Water’

Michael Strange is an American hero who gave his life in service to the United States of America.

Strange was a member of the elite Special Forces United States Navy, Seal Team 6.

Charles Strange, Michael’s Father visited on-air with us this morning and discussed his son and the tragic circumstances about how the terrorist enemy took his life.

Charles explained this morning in great detail, how the Michael Strange Foundation pays all of the expenses for Gold Star family members to attend workshops that that them to cope with their impossible loss.

Here is some background about the life of Michael Strange:

Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Petty Officer First Class Michael J. Strange was born on June 6, 1986, in Philadelphia. He attended St. Bartholomew Catholic School in the Wissinoming section of the city. He enjoyed the life of a typical Philadelphia kid surrounded by a loving family and great friends who he stayed close to all of his life. Michael had a great sense of humor and a kind and generous heart. As a little boy, he loved spending summers with his dad, brother, and sisters in Rehoboth Beach at his grandmother's house where he spent his days fishing and crabbing and playing in the pool. From his official biography, after graduating from North Catholic High School in June of 2004, Michael joined the United States Navy. After basic training in the Great Lakes, he reported to the Naval Technical Training Center in Pensacola FL Where he attended Cryptologic Technician (Collection) "A" School. He graduated second in his class. His first assignment was Naval Information Operations Command (NIOC) in Hawaii. At NIOC, Petty Officer Strange worked in several high-profile signals intelligence gathering offices and became a first-line supervisor in charge of multiple analysts. He completed a nine-month deployment to Iraq with Seal Team TWO. During this deployment, he earned the Expeditionary Warfare qualification. After an arduous screening process, Petty Officer Strange volunteered and was selected for duty at the Naval Special Warfare Development Group. While stationed in Hawaii, Michael met his girlfriend. They enjoyed spending time after work surfing and touring the beautiful islands. After completing his tour of duty in Iraq, Michael and his girlfriend moved to Virginia Beach, VA where they made their home with their dog Schmayze. Cryptologic Technician (Collection) First Class Michael Strange was a highly decorated combat veteran with numerous awards, including the Bronze Star Medal with Valor, Purple Heart Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal with Valor, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Presidential Unit Citation, and other campaign and unit decorations.

Michael is survived by his parents, Michael and Mary, his brother, sisters, and his niece. He is also survived by his grandmother and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, his girlfriend, and many close friends.

Here is Michael Strange:

If you would like to support this great not for profit organization, here are links to make a contribution, or, contact the Michael Strange organization .

SOURCE: Charles Strange.

