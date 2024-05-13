Going postal: NJ woman broke into post offices 6 times, feds say

Federal authorities say a woman from Hudson County has been arrested for allegedly burglarizing two U.S. Post Offices on six occasions.

Zyeama Johnson of Jersey City, NJ, Arrested

29-year-old Zyeama Johnson of Jersey City, a former postal worker, is facing six counts of burglary of a post office.

According to officials, on January 10th, 13th, 21st, 26th, and February 3rd of last year, Johnson broke into a post office in Hudson County where she had been employed and terminated from her position.

They say each time, Johnson stole mail from the post office and loaded it into a vehicle before driving away.

On February 7th, 2023, Johnson allegedly broke into a second post office and was arrested by law enforcement as she left the building.

Row of mailboxes - Photo by Alexander Gamanyuk on Unsplash Row of mailboxes - Photo by Alexander Gamanyuk on Unsplash loading...

Each count of burglary carries up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Johnson appeared in Newark federal court on Wednesday and was released on $100,000 unsecured bond.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger thanked special agents with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Jersey City Police Department for their work in this case.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

10 Most Structurally Deficient Bridges in New Jersey Based on Daily Usage The most structurally deficient bridges and overpasses in the Garden State, based on the number of vehicles that use them each day. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman