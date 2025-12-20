A South Jersey man has been arrested for allegedly using stolen identities to fraudulently obtain thousands of dollars in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

36-year-old Andre Streater of Gloucester Township is facing second-degree identity theft, third-degree forgery, third-degree theft by deception, and fourth-degree possession of fraudulent receipts charges.

Investigation Uncovers Multiple SNAP Applications

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says this past summer, they were alerted to numerous SNAP applications that were submitted under different individuals using the same residential address and phone number.

According to officials,

During the investigation, detectives determined Streater was responsible for submitting SNAP applications using identifying information for more than 40 individuals between June 7, 2025, and June 23, 2025. Additionally, detectives identified a Cash App account used by Streater to transfer SNAP payments to his personal bank account.

The total amount requested in the applications was around $128,700 and of that total, "records indicated Streater received approximately $31,200."

Charges Filed While Suspect Was Already in Custody

Streater was charged on December 3rd and served with the complaint at the Camden County Correctional Facility, where he was being held on an unrelated matter.

Authorities Ask Public for Information

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Kristen Blantz at (856) 225-8642.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

