UPDATE: The two men have been identified as 20-year-old Nicholas Maniscalco of Runnemede and 23-year-old Antonio R. Martinez of Glassboro. Both have been charged with impersonating a public servant.

Authorities in one Camden County community are alerting their residents to two men who are trying to gain entry into homes.

2 Suspicious Men in Gloucester City, NJ

The Gloucester City Police Department says the pictured pair is going around saying they are with the Camden County Clerk's Office in an attempt to enter residences.

Police say the men, one white and one Hispanic, have been knocking on doors stating they are there to inspect damage.

When they are questioned, they left the area in a Ford F150 truck from Green Leaf Landscaping with a Pennsylvania license plate.

Police say if you are unsure about who is knocking at your door, do not open it. If you engage with someone on your front porch, always ask for identification and make sure it is legitimate.

How to Help Police

If you have any information about these two men, you are asked to contact the Gloucester City Police Department at (856) 456-0900.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.