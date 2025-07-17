Glassboro, NJ, Woman’s Explicit Photos Posted Online, Creepy Guy Arrested
A Philadelphia man who was previously convicted of secretly recording college students in a bathroom and then posting the videos online has now been charged with allegedly sharing other explicit pictures.
Glassboro Resident Reports Private Photos Online
The Glassboro Police Department says on December 19th, 2023, a resident reported that some explicit images that were on her cell phone began appearing on websites and social media accounts.
Following an investigation, Tyler Jones of Philadelphia was charged on August 1st, 2024, with stalking and cyber harassment and he turned himself in later that month.
Additional Charges Filed in Philadelphia
As detectives continued their work on the case, last week, Philadelphia Police were able to charge Jones with dozens of offenses, including felony counts of unlawful use of a computer and duplication, misdemeanor invasion of privacy, and unlawful dissemination for five victims in their city.
Jones was arraigned early Tuesday morning, bail was set at $350,000, and he was ordered to have no contact with the victims.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
