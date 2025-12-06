Several people have been charged following a brawl in Gloucester County last month.

At about 12:45 AM on November 16th, the Glassboro Police Department says one of their officers was waved down by a resident of the unit block of E. New Street, who reported a possible fight in the area.

Suspects Flee as Police Arrive

As the officer investigated, he saw the fight, and as other officers responded, the suspects fled on foot.

Three people were eventually caught and arrested for fleeing, and two others were taken into custody for obstructing the arrests of those who fled.

Tequila Bottle Reportedly Used as a Weapon

Officials said,

An investigation was conducted and revealed two injured victims that required hospital treatment and further revealed that a weapon, specifically a glass 1800 tequila bottle was used to strike one of the victims in the back of the head causing a laceration requiring eight staples. During the investigation on scene witnesses stated that there was a firearm brandished by a male, but further investigation failed to corroborate that claim.

According to the department, it was determined that a 16-year-old man from Pilesgrove started the fight and caused injuries to one of the victims, while 19-year-old Anthony Ford-Dale, also from Pilesgrove, was the suspect who assaulted the other victim with the bottle.

Several Charged Following Investigation

Ford-Dale was initially charged on a summons and released, and once the investigation revealed his involvement in the aggravated assault, additional charges were filed. He surrendered to police on December 1st and is being held in the Salem County Jail.

In addition to the charges listed below, a guardian for the juvenile was also charged under Glassboro's ordinance for juvenile and parental responsibility.

Anthony Ford-Dale, 19, of Pilesgrove

Resisting Arrest

Endangering Another

Obstruction

Simple Assault

Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

16-year-old juvenile from Pilesgrove

Aggravated Assault on LEO

Obstruction

Disorderly Conduct

Resisting Arrest

Simple Assault

Amir Frazier, 21, of Sewell

Disorderly Conduct

Obstruction

Karon Terry, 19, of Pennsgrove

Disorderly Conduct

Resisting Arrest by Flight

Endangering Another

Obstruction

Francis Clark, 20, of North Cape May

Obstruction

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

