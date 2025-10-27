Cops in Gloucester County are asking for help as they try to locate four missing teenagers.

The Glassboro Police Department said on Sunday, a group of four teenage girls disappeared, who were all last seen at around 12:30 that afternoon, in the area of Greentree Road and Dalton Drive.

A 14-year-old with the group has been located, but these three are still missing:

Kanae Newkirk

Kanae Newkirk of Glassboro NJ is reported missing - Photo: Glassboro Police Department Kanae Newkirk of Glassboro NJ is reported missing - Photo: Glassboro Police Department loading...

16 years old

5' 8" tall

150 pounds

Last seen wearing a black bonnet, black sweatpants, black sweatshirt, and black sneakers

Janiyah Foster

Janiyah Foster of Glassboro NJ is reported missing - Photo: Glassboro Police Department Janiyah Foster of Glassboro NJ is reported missing - Photo: Glassboro Police Department loading...

13 years old

5' 2" tall

90 pounds

Black hair with red braids

Green eyes

Tattoo on right arm

Last seen wearing a sage green top and grey sweatpants

Zara Derrick

Photo not provided by police.

15 years old

5' 3"

135 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

Last seen wearing ripped jeans and a blue fleece jacket with grey pockets

Jayden Sease

In a separate case, the Glassboro Police are looking for Jayden Sease, who was last seen around 6:30 on Sunday evening and may be headed toward Bridgeton.

Jayden Sease of Glassboro NJ is reported missing - Photo: Glassboro Police Department Jayden Sease of Glassboro NJ is reported missing - Photo: Glassboro Police Department loading...

5' 1"

125 pounds

Black hair

Last seen wearing white jeans, black shoes, and a white sweater with blue stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Glassboro police at (856) 881-1500.

