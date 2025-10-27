4 Teens Reported Missing from One South Jersey Town
Cops in Gloucester County are asking for help as they try to locate four missing teenagers.
The Glassboro Police Department said on Sunday, a group of four teenage girls disappeared, who were all last seen at around 12:30 that afternoon, in the area of Greentree Road and Dalton Drive.
A 14-year-old with the group has been located, but these three are still missing:
Kanae Newkirk
- 16 years old
- 5' 8" tall
- 150 pounds
- Last seen wearing a black bonnet, black sweatpants, black sweatshirt, and black sneakers
Janiyah Foster
- 13 years old
- 5' 2" tall
- 90 pounds
- Black hair with red braids
- Green eyes
- Tattoo on right arm
- Last seen wearing a sage green top and grey sweatpants
Zara Derrick
Photo not provided by police.
- 15 years old
- 5' 3"
- 135 pounds
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
- Last seen wearing ripped jeans and a blue fleece jacket with grey pockets
Jayden Sease
In a separate case, the Glassboro Police are looking for Jayden Sease, who was last seen around 6:30 on Sunday evening and may be headed toward Bridgeton.
- 5' 1"
- 125 pounds
- Black hair
- Last seen wearing white jeans, black shoes, and a white sweater with blue stripes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Glassboro police at (856) 881-1500.
20 things that shock people after they move to South Jersey
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman
From the Shore to the Mountains, 22 Stunning Pictures of New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman