4 Teens Reported Missing from One South Jersey Town

Glassboro NJ Police - Photo: Glassboro Police Department / TSM Illustration

Cops in Gloucester County are asking for help as they try to locate four missing teenagers.

The Glassboro Police Department said on Sunday, a group of four teenage girls disappeared, who were all last seen at around 12:30 that afternoon, in the area of Greentree Road and Dalton Drive.

A 14-year-old with the group has been located, but these three are still missing:

Kanae Newkirk

Kanae Newkirk of Glassboro NJ is reported missing - Photo: Glassboro Police Department
  • 16 years old
  • 5' 8" tall
  • 150 pounds
  • Last seen wearing a black bonnet, black sweatpants, black sweatshirt, and black sneakers

Janiyah Foster

Janiyah Foster of Glassboro NJ is reported missing - Photo: Glassboro Police Department
  • 13 years old
  • 5' 2" tall
  • 90 pounds
  • Black hair with red braids
  • Green eyes
  • Tattoo on right arm
  • Last seen wearing a sage green top and grey sweatpants

Zara Derrick

Photo not provided by police.

  • 15 years old
  • 5' 3"
  • 135 pounds
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Last seen wearing ripped jeans and a blue fleece jacket with grey pockets

Jayden Sease

In a separate case, the Glassboro Police are looking for Jayden Sease, who was last seen around 6:30 on Sunday evening and may be headed toward Bridgeton.

Jayden Sease of Glassboro NJ is reported missing - Photo: Glassboro Police Department
  • 5' 1"
  • 125 pounds
  • Black hair
  • Last seen wearing white jeans, black shoes, and a white sweater with blue stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Glassboro police at (856) 881-1500.

