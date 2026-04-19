A German man who orchestrated a massive mail fraud scheme by mass mailing false and fraudulent psychic solicitations is headed to prison.

59-year-old Georg Ingenbleek, a citizen of Germany, was indicted in 2020 and has been a long-time fugitive.

He was apprehended in Bolzano, Italy, in 2024 and extradited to the United States last May to face the indictment, which charged him with two counts of mail fraud.

Earlier this week, after pleading guilty to those charges in Newark federal court, Ingenbleek was sentenced to 70 months in prison.

Federal authorities said from at least 2011 through 2016, Ingenbleek created numerous direct mail solicitations supposedly from world-renowned psychics, falsely and fraudulently offering recipients individual psychic services and objects that would result in great fortune.

Many of the letters falsely promised that the psychic services being offered were free of charge; however, Ingenbleek directed his co-conspirators to send fraudulent billing invoices to those victims that said they owed money for those services.

Those fraudulent billing notices falsely represented that the victims owed fees and threatened to take legal action if the victim did not send a check, usually for $20 to $50.

In total, officials said Ingenbleek obtained more than $13 million from victims.

In addition to the prison term, Ingenbleek was ordered to repay $13,618,921.19 and he will be under three years of supervised release once out of prison.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com