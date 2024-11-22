Gangster Al Capone Atlantic City, NJ, House is Available to Rent

Did you know that there is a gangster Al Capone home in Atlantic City, New Jersey?

It’s also available to rent through Cozy Cohost. They have hundreds of reviews and an excellent overall rating.

The Al Capone House is truly magnificent and incredibly well maintained and appointed home.

Airbnb.com describes The Al Capone House as follows:

Come enjoy a stay at the Historical Waterfront Capone House of Atlantic City! This history-filled property was once used by Al Capone to smuggle alcohol during the prohibition era. Using boats to come in through the covered dock, Capone & his crew would unload alcohol through a pulley system into the garage. Once inside, the crew settled in at the indoor bar for a tasting!

The Al Capone House is located in the Bungalow Park section of Atlantic City, directly on the water.

The views are spectacular.

The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, along with these additional spaces:

Entry

Living Area

2 Ground Level Bedrooms

Main Living Area

Main Level Bedrooms

Deck

Various Amenities

The home sleeps up to 12 people comfortably

Cozy Cohost notes that:

This is an old historical home, the owners have restored and updated the property but please keep in mind that there are still old time characteristics and original aspects within the home that come with age. Such as flooring, windows, doors and built ins. Please appreciate and be respectful of these timeless details.

The history surrounding The Al Capone House in Atlantic City is extraordinary.

The fact that it is in pristine condition and available to rent and enjoy is wonderful.

Here are just a few photos from Cozy Cohost, to give you a feel regarding how well maintained this exceptional home really is.

SOURCES: Airbnb.com & Cozy Cohost.

