A Galloway Township homeowner is reported to be in intensive care following a pre-dawn fire on Wednesday.

The Galloway Township Police Department says just before 4 AM, they received a call reporting an active structure fire on the 100 block of Waterview Drive in Smithville.

100 block of Waterview Drive in Galloway Twp NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva

Officers Enter Burning Home to Save Resident

As the Oceanville Fire Company arrived, two Galloway Township police officers, who were serving in their capacity as volunteer firefighters, entered the residence. Ofcs. Nicholas Stewart and John Parker quickly located the homeowner and pulled him from the burning home.

The unidentified victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division, where he was last reported to be in intensive care.

Video of Fire

Video from KYW-TV shows the unit was destroyed.

Multiple Agencies Investigating Fire's Cause

As of late Wednesday morning, several agencies remained at the scene while the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigates the blaze. No other injuries were reported.

