Hamilton Township, N.J. — Two 19-year-olds from Galloway are charged with gun offenses after a traffic stop on Main Street in Mays Landing, police say.

Just after 11:00 Tuesday night, Hamilton Township police stopped a 2022 Dodge Charger on Main Street near Linwood Avenue.

During the investigation, an officer developed probable cause to search the vehicle. Police say the search turned up a semi-automatic handgun loaded with hollow-point ammunition.

The two people in the car, Zachary Palmer and Sheldon Moore, both 19 and both of Galloway, were taken into custody without incident.

Both men are charged with the following:

Unlawful possession of a handgun (second-degree)

Possession of hollow-nose ammunition (fourth-degree)

Possession of a large capacity magazine (fourth-degree)

Palmer and Moore were lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility in lieu of bail.

Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing, NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing, NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

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The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com